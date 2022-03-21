Oxen Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $25.84 million and $56,785.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,057.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.88 or 0.07055660 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.47 or 0.00278816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.25 or 0.00809233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00095261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.74 or 0.00471867 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00407341 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,583,994 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

