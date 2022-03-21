Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.43 Million

Brokerages expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $190.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.30 million and the lowest is $188.00 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $185.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $787.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $783.00 million to $796.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $849.03 million, with estimates ranging from $838.70 million to $856.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPBI. Stephens cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of PPBI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.02. 5,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,460. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48,813.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,599,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,068,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 712.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after acquiring an additional 272,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,982,000 after acquiring an additional 242,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

