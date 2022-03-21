Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $158.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.00 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $119.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $738.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $711.92 million to $754.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $873.60 million, with estimates ranging from $816.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCRX. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $502,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,859 shares of company stock worth $3,164,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $72.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $74.82.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

