Pallapay (PALLA) Price Up 7.3% This Week

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $14.27 million and approximately $421,326.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pallapay has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.24 or 0.06899943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,312.76 or 0.99766200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00040732 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 612,579,581 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

