Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in eBay by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of eBay by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $209,673,000 after acquiring an additional 197,158 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of eBay by 54.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,803 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 14.3% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $56.02 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

