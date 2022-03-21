Parallel Advisors LLC Has $508,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after purchasing an additional 35,165 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $68.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average of $79.94.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

