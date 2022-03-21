Parallel Advisors LLC Has $555,000 Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.52.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

