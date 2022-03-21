Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 164.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 27.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 152.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in VeriSign by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 32.3% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of VRSN opened at $220.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.94 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.30.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total transaction of $1,277,730.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,708. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.