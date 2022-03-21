Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,290,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,195,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,476,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,986,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,829,000 after purchasing an additional 527,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,303,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,853,000 after purchasing an additional 55,008 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.