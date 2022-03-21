Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,188 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 17.5% during the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $201,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

AXON opened at $134.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.22. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -136.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.