Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,351 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $156.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.91. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $157.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

About Sempra Energy (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.