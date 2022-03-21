Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 5,028 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $138.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $121.21 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

