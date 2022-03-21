Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after acquiring an additional 479,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,963,000 after purchasing an additional 220,226 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,449,000 after purchasing an additional 119,665 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,579,000 after purchasing an additional 312,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

EMR opened at $97.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.74. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

