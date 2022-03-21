Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Given New $15.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $20.00 to $15.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Shares of PKOH opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. State Street Corp grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.