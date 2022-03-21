ParkinGo Hits One Day Volume of $2,438.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $2,438.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,852.69 or 0.99904810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00068560 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022147 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001988 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00015782 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

