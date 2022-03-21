PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in PayPal by 336.6% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 10,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $5.69 on Monday, hitting $113.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,667,260. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

