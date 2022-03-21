PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PayPoint Plc provides cash, card and contactless payments to utility companies, retailers, transport firms, mobile phone providers and government. The services provided by the company include PayPoint One, ATM’s, CollectPlus, SIMs and Western Union. PayPoint Plc is headquartered in Hertz, United Kingdom. “

Shares of PYPTF opened at $7.25 on Friday. PayPoint has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $9.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

