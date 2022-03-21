Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

PEGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $109.91. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $143.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.00%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

