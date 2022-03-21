Peony Price Tops $0.35 (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $56.80 million and $278,538.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00022650 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 163,500,076 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

