PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,816 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $113,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 109,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.80. 105,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,999,170. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.68 and its 200-day moving average is $164.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $223.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.