PFG Advisors Acquires 84 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

PFG Advisors increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 605.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,784,000.

IVOV traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,748. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.35 and a 12 month high of $176.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.43.

