PFG Advisors Acquires New Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,542.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

NYSE:CRL traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.87 and a 200-day moving average of $365.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.30 and a 52-week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

