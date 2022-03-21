PFG Advisors Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $492.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.34. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $452.36 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.