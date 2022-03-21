PFG Advisors Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amphenol by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Amphenol by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $76.74 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

