PFG Advisors Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,124.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 395,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI stock opened at $163.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

