PFG Advisors Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $469.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 92.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.53 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.17.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,974 shares of company stock worth $23,548,249 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

