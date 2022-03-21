PFG Advisors Has $587,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $118.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.