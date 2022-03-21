PFG Advisors Invests $509,000 in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AX. B. Riley raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

AX stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

