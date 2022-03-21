PFG Advisors Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

PFG Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,550,000 after buying an additional 758,206 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,891,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,081,000 after purchasing an additional 120,287 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 244,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,451,000 after purchasing an additional 308,706 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,737,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,336,000 after purchasing an additional 347,467 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,731 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.66.

