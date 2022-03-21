PFG Advisors Purchases 3,156 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,799,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $176.91 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $157.20 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.