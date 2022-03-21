PFG Advisors Purchases 399 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,571,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after acquiring an additional 348,031 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $592,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,728. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.59. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

