PFG Advisors Raises Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.14% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,356,000 after buying an additional 131,471 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 214.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40,336 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 399.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at $759,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $54.91 on Monday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.