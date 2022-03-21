PFG Advisors Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Linde were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Linde by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after acquiring an additional 376,091 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in Linde by 2.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after acquiring an additional 105,117 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Linde by 10.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,586,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,110,000 after acquiring an additional 327,763 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Linde by 5.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,602,000 after acquiring an additional 138,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $311.66 on Monday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $264.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

