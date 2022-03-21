PFG Advisors Sells 13,093 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,093 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,837 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,834,000 after purchasing an additional 145,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 22,377,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

