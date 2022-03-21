PFG Advisors Sells 29,519 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PFG Advisors cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 29,519 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $905.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $897.12 and its 200-day moving average is $937.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.