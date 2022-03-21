Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Increased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $54.51 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $306.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

