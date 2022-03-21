Phore Trading 29% Lower Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Phore has a total market capitalization of $500,191.84 and approximately $3,429.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phore has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008441 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002511 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012756 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,470,929 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

