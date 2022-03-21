Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.62. 87,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,299,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

