Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for 1.6% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,345,000 after purchasing an additional 316,377 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,728,000 after purchasing an additional 249,251 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,268,000 after acquiring an additional 236,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,601,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,970,000 after acquiring an additional 170,622 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,006 shares of company stock valued at $19,057,084 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.71. 26,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,194. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $153.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

