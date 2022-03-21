Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Sells 485 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.01. 176,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,210,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

