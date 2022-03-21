Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

