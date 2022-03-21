Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,729,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,936,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,316,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,308,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $45.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.