Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $206,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 654 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 821 shares of company stock valued at $222,351. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $275.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.72. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

