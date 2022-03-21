Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $236,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,992,389 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $83,135,000 after acquiring an additional 375,171 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $2,973,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $48.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

