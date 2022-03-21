Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,847,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,639,000 after acquiring an additional 147,689 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.79.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 80,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $187,384.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 67,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $130,220.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

