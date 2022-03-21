Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 72,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLK opened at $31.99 on Monday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

