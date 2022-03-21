Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,019 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,019 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,271,352,000 after purchasing an additional 187,806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,281,000 after purchasing an additional 215,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,428,000 after purchasing an additional 307,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $249.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $254.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.13 and a 200-day moving average of $209.49. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $119,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,964. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.