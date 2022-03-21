Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 225 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $192.83 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $260.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

