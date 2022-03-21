Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playtika from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.13.

PLTK stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of -0.08.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,109,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,741,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,264,000 after purchasing an additional 380,265 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,602,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

