PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Down 6%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.64. Approximately 17,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,361,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLBY shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $604.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PLBY Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PLBY Group by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000.
About PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
